చంద్రబాబుపై రాళ్ళ దాడి ఆధారాల్లేవన్న డీఐజీ .. తిరుపతి ఇష్యూ సీరియస్ అంటున్న తెలుగు తమ్ముళ్ళు !!

English summary

Anantapur Range DIG Kantirana Tata said no evidence was found regarding the stones attack on Chandrababu in road show. Telugudesam party leaders said the situation mentioned in their complaint was not present at their hearing. The DIG said it was unreasonable to make such allegations against the police, saying that Chandrababu had provided adequate security for the campaign rally. Meanwhile, there are concerns over the stone pelting on tdp road show involving Chandrababu in Chittoor district. TDP leaders are also complaining to the Center.