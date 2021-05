తిరుపతి ఉపఎన్నిక ఫలితాల్లో వైసీపీ హవా.. కౌంటింగ్ కేంద్రంలోనే ఉన్నా, తమాషా చూస్తున్నా: పనబాక లక్ష్మి

English summary

In Andhra Pradesh politics, the YCP is leading in the by-election results for the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat. TDP candidate Panabaka Lakshmi is rumored to have left the counting center dissatisfied with the results. Panabaka Lakshmi condemned the campaign. TDP candidate Panabaka Lakshmi said that she came to see the drama even though she knew what the results would be.