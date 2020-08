ప్రముఖ సింగర్ ఎస్పీ బాలసుబ్రహ్మణ్యం క్షేమం కోసం .. వైసీపీ ఎమ్మెల్యే భూమన పూజలు

English summary

Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy conducted special worship in Tirupati to wish Balasubrahmanyam a speedy recovery and return to his health. Speaking on the occasion, Bhumana said said that he had prayed to Venkateswara Swamy for a speedy recovery and wished him to sing songs again. He said SP Balasubrahmanyam had a good association with TTD. He sang so many songs for Swami and hoped that Venkateswaraswamy would save him.