ఏపీలో పరీక్షల రగడ : టీడీపీ ఫైట్ , జగన్ సర్కార్ నిర్ణయంపై తల్లిదండ్రుల పిల్, హైకోర్టులో పంచాయితీ

English summary

The Andhra Pradesh government asserted that they will conduct the examinations for SSC and intermediate students as per the schedule and it created panic among the students amid increasing Coronavirus positive cases. Some parents of the students filed a PIL in the state High Court requesting to cancel the examinations amid increasing COVID-19 positive cases. The parents stated that they submitted many requests to the state government but in vain. TDP also filed a petition in the HC requesting to cancel the examination. But, the state government said they will conduct the examinations following all COVID protocols.