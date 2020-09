దళిత మహిళ గుడిసెను తగులబెట్టిన వైసీపీ నేతలు: చంద్రబాబు: సాక్ష్యంగా వీడియో క్లిప్

This is horrific! Attacks on dalits are continuing unabated. Macha Dhanalakshmi’s house in Mudinepalli, Kaikaluru, was burnt down by members of the YSRCP party because she complained to the police against them. Family members were able to save their lives by a whisker (1/2) pic.twitter.com/ethaQJGl8b

English summary

Telugu Desam Party Chief Chandrababu Naidu alleged to the Andhra Pradesh government headed by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that attacks on dalits are continuing unabated in the State. AP has witnessed a sharp escalation in violence against Dalits in the last 15 months, he said. Macha Dhanalakshmi’s house in Mudinepalli, Kaikaluru, was burnt down by members of the YSRCP party because she complained to the police against them. Family members were able to save their lives by a whisker.