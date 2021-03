నాడు వైసీపీ ఫార్ములానే నేడు చంద్రబాబు కూడా .. ఉక్కు కోసం సీఎం జగన్, ఎంపీల రాజీనామాకు డిమాండ్

English summary

Opposition leader and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu demanded Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to tender resignation to the CM post as he failed to stop privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant . He asked the CM to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union ministers and prevent them from going ahead with the disinvestment process . Chandrababu flayed 28 YSRCP MPs and 151 MLAs for not making efforts to stop the VSP privatisation from the day (February 6) CM wrote a letter to the Central government.