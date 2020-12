జగనన్న జీవక్రాంతి పథకం ప్రారంభం.. మహిళల ఆర్ధిక స్వావలంబన కోసం వైఎస్ జగన్ మరో ముందడుగు

English summary

AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy has embarked on another mega project. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has launched the Jagananna Jeeva Kranti scheme to provide government assistance to women towards economic self-sufficiency and to raise the living standards of women. Jagan, who launched the scheme through video conference at the camp office in Thadepalli, said the scheme was aimed at improving the livelihood and sustainable income of women.