బెజవాడలో బాలు క్షేమం కోసం ... మృత్యుంజయ యాగం నిర్వహించిన అభిమానులు

English summary

Mrityunjaya Homa was held under the patronage of Vedic scholars and SP Balasubramaniam fans. Navagraha Shanti as well as Mrityunjaya Homa was performed by chanting the Mrityunjaya mantra 1011 times in this homa for almost four hours. The homa was concluded with Maha Poornahuti. Vijaywada fans conducted this mrityumjaya homa for the speedy recovery of legendery singer SPB.