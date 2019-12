నిపుణుల కమిటీ నివేదికపై గల్లా జయదేవ్ ఫైర్ ..ఆ రైతులను ఏం చేస్తారు ? నిధులేవీ ? అని మండిపాటు

English summary

TDP MP Galla Jayadev, while reacting to the report of the GN Rao committee, said after the bifurcation, AP struggled to get the capital. Guntur MP said the previous TDP government also focussed on the decentralization of the government's power. He has defended citing reasons why Amaravathi was chosen as the capital of the state during the TDP region. He said there is no mention of the political center to divide into three regions. Reacting over the prospects of three capitals in the state, TDP MP said it is cost-effective and added that it will affect the efficiency. He suggested making one capital city.