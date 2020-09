కృష్ణానదిపై మరో రెండు బ్యారేజీలకు గ్రీన్‌ సిగ్నల్‌ .. తొలిదశ పరిపాలన ఉత్తర్వులనిచ్చిన ఏపీ సర్కార్

English summary

The AP government has decided to build two barrages at the bottom of the Prakasam barrage, between Chodavaram in the Penamaluru zone of the Krishna district and Ramachandrapuram in the Mangalagiri zone of the Guntur district, twelve kilometers below the Prakasam barrage. Similarly, another barrage will be constructed 62 km below Prakasam Barrage between Krishna District Mopidevi Zone Bandi Kollanka and Guntur District Repalle Zone Ravi Ananthavaram. 204. 37 crore has been sanctioned for investigation work, survey and land acquisition for these two barrages.