తిరుమల శ్రీవారికి భక్తులు సమర్పించే తలనీలాల స్మగ్లింగ్ .. దోపిడీలో జగన్ దారే వేరయా : అయ్యన్న ఫైర్

English summary

TDP senior leader Ayyanna Patrudu has lashed out at CM Jaganmohan Reddy for allegedly smuggling of hair that devotees gave it to tirumala swamy.. He tweeted on social media in response to the news that the hair of Thirumala temple were being smuggled to other countries. ayyanna criticised jagan reddy and gand doing smuggling of hair . he said that jagan's route is saperate in the robbery!