రాజ్యాంగ వ్యవస్థపై జగన్ సర్కార్ పోరాటం, న్యాయ వ్యవస్థల నిర్ణయం : ఏపీ ఎన్నికలపై దేశం ఫోకస్

The Jagan government is fighting the Election Commission, a constitutional body. Attempts were made at every step to prevent the conduct of elections in the state. The Supreme Court stepped down. Despite the government's relentless efforts to achieve what it set out to do, the Supreme Court has now ruled that the Election Commission has the upper hand. The struggle of local bodies in the state of Andhra Pradesh has now caused a nationwide debate. The panchayat war in the state of Andhra Pradesh has become an interesting topic for political parties across the country.