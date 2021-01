డీజీపీ చెప్పింది నిజమే .. బండారం బయటపడుతుంటే నారా వారి నరాల్లో వణుకు : చంద్రబాబు పై మంత్రి అనిల్ ఫైర్

English summary

Minister Anil Kumar Yadav has blamed Chandrababu for the devastation in Andhra Pradesh. Chandrababu has been criticized for having a history of occult worship. Moreover, the history of the demolition of temples in the state of Andhra Pradesh is also on fire as Chandrababu.He said the explanation given by DGP Gautam Sawang on the attacks on temples and the destruction of idols was clear.