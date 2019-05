జగన్ , కేసీఆర్ ల అవసరం మోడీకి లేదు .. తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల భవిష్యత్ ఏంటో ?

English summary

The BJP has won the elections in the country. Modi became Prime Minister once again. Now Modi does not need the support of regional parties. However, the TRS, which has 9 seats and the 22 seats in YCP, will not get any ministery positions in the Modi Cabinet . Moreover, it is also a difficult to support Telangana state , and it is even harder for Jagan to get a positive response from Modi regarding the special status . Whatever the Modi Sarkar comes to power without the support of anyone makes the Chief Ministers of telugu states terrible and they are unable to digest. This is how the future of Telugu states will be.