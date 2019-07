సీఎం జగన్ కు పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ లేఖ .. వారి బాధలు చూసే ఈ లేఖ .. స్పందించండి

English summary

Pawan Kalyan issued a press note on Tuesday to convey he had decided neither to criticize YCP Govt nor place any demands before it until the completion of 100 days rule. He, however, claims to have been forced to break it for the well-being of construction worker.Jana Sena Chief brought to the notice of State Government about the hardships faced by Construction Workers due to the delay in introduction of new sand policy. He questioned how could Daily Wagers survive until Govt brings a new policy on September 5th. The Actor appealed Govt to provide financial assistance to the construction workers until then. Recalling the corruption happened due to TDP Govt's Sand Policy, Pawan Kalyan offered to extend support if YCP's sand policy doesn't offer scope for any irregularities. He also assured full-time support of Jana Sena Party to the construction workers.