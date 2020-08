కొలిక్కిరాని ఆర్టీసీ చర్చలు ..సీఎం కేసీఆర్ మెలికతో ఏపీఎస్ఆర్టీసీకి నష్టం .. సీఎం జగన్ నిర్ణయమేంటో ?

English summary

Talks on resumption of bus services between AP and Telangana states at the Bus Bhavan in Hyderabad yesterday incompleted.APSRTC has proposed to run 2.65 lakh km of buses to Telangana state. However, Telangana RTC runs 1.16 lakh km of bus services to AP. In this context, the APSRTC should also reduce the number of kilometers or bus services Telangana officials suggested.