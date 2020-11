ప్రకాశం బ్యారేజ్ పైన సీప్లేన్స్ ... ఏపీతో సహా 14 చోట్ల వాటర్ ఏరో డ్రోమ్ ల ఏర్పాటుకు కేంద్రం ప్లాన్

English summary

The Center is proposing to set up a seaplane landing on the Prakasam Barrage in the state of Andhra Pradesh. In addition to the Prakasam Barrage in the state of Andhra Pradesh the Government is looking to set up 14 more water aerodromes across the country after the successful launch of maiden seaplane service by Prime Minister Narendra Modi between the Statue of Unity near Kevadiya in Gujarat’s Narmada district and Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.