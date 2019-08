అసెంబ్లీ ఫర్నిచర్ ఎలా తీసుకెళ్తారు?: దెబ్బతిన్న పార్టీ ప్రతిష్ఠ: కోడెలపై వర్ల రామయ్య ఫైర్!

English summary

Telugu Desam Party General Secretary Varla Ramaiah has strongly criticized his Own party leader and former Assembly speaker Kodela Shiva Prasad Rao in the row of Assembly furniture and some equipment shifting his home for personal use. Varla Ramaiah fired on Kodela that How he shift the furniture to his residence from Assembly?. Former Assembly Speaker and TDP leader Kodela Siva Prasad Rao admitted that he had shifted some furniture and equipment from the Speaker’s Chambers in AP Legislative Assembly to his camp office in Sattenapalli and Guntur for personal use. Addressing media persons in Narasaraopet on Tuesday, Kodela said while shifting the Assembly from Hyderabad, some furniture and equipment, including computers, were taken to his camp office, for reasons of security and maintenance.