విశాఖ ఉక్కు ఆందోళనలో టీడీపీ , వైసీపీ నేతల బాహాబాహీ .. కైకలూరులో ఉద్రిక్తత

English summary

YCP , TDP ranks clashes in Krishna district Kaikaluru during the steel plant protest. Conflict between the two parties over the formation of a single party flexi in the all-party agitation led to clashes. YCP activists tore the flexi in the hands of TDP leader Jayamangala Venkata Ramana. The police have controlled the leaders. Jayamangala Venkataramana, along with TDP activists, staged a sit-in on the national highway and raised concerns. YCP members demanded an apology.