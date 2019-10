వల్లభనేని వంశీ వర్సెస్ యార్లగడ్డ ... వంశీ నిర్ణయం ఏంటో? జగన్ ఏం చేస్తారో !!

English summary

Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi has quit TDP. He has sent a letter to the party president Chandrababu Naidu stating that he has quit the primary membership of the party and also announced to resign his MLA post. Vamshi has reportedly alleged in the letter that he and his followers have been facing problems from the local YSRCP cadre and government employees. He is likely to quit politics, it is learned. However, his political course of action will be known within few days. TDP MLA Vallabhaneni Vamshi likely to join in YSR Congress Party is in the midst of a campaign that has brought tension to Yarlagadda Venkatrao, who is contested and defeated in the Gannavaram constituency. Yarlagadda Venkatrao oppose the joining of Vamshi.