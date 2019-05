ఏపీ సెక్రటేరియట్ లో వాస్తు దోషం .. ఏ ప్రభుత్వానికైనా నష్టమే .. ఓ సిద్దాంతి సంచలనం

English summary

Siddhanti Goturi Pamulu said there was a lot of fault in the government offices and the Secretariat building in AP capital Amravati. His comments in Vijayawada on Monday are now a serious debate. The debate over whether Chandrababu will lose power is a mistake. According to Goturi Pamulu , he claimed that there are many missteps in the government in Amravati.Siddhanti Pamulu said the assembly was built before the Chief Minister's office and the eastern one was closed. He said the loss would be caused by this. Except for the Northeast Gate ... the entire Secretariat is not right. Whoever enters the Chief Minister ... warns them not to lose.