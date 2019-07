దాడులపై ఎస్సీ ఎస్టీ కమీషన్ కు ఫిర్యాదు చేయనున్నారా ? చంద్రబాబు సంకేతాలిచ్చారా ?

English summary

TDP chief and former CM Chandrababu Naidu said that six TDP activists have been assaulted in the last 40 days. Outraged that the YCP anarchy has escalated everywhere, Chandrababu said that he strongly condemns the attacks and atrocities on TDP activists. It is alleged that YCP leaders are threatening the TDP lines to evacuate the towns. TDP activists have been known to carry out mass attacks on the homes.Chandrababu has advised the activists to lodge a complaint with the SC ST Commission in case of attacks on SCs and STs. He is angry that the YCP leaders are creating a terrifying atmosphere in the state with attacks The TDP leaders are going to complain to the SC ST Commission on all the attacks so far.