అమరావతి నిర్మాణానికి బ్రేకులు వేసిన ప్రపంచ బ్యాంకు .. జగన్ ముందుంది పెను సవాల్

English summary

The information was received from the Center and the World Bank in the wake of the Bank Inspection Panel's inspection of the capital structure. However, the state government has sent a letter to the Center asking for more time . But the Center will tell the state its decision in this regard The Center hopes that the World Bank Inspection Panel's inspection will be a new tradition and that it will be difficult for the country to look into all the World Bank funded projects. The Center seems to have been advising the state to withdraw its proposal for World Bank funds to build Amaravati.The Center is said to be raising funds to build capital through other means. But the idea of ​​fundraising from the World Bank has been called off.