డప్పు కొట్టుకునే బాబు, లోకేష్ వింత జీవి , ఎగ్జామ్స్ పై పప్పునాయుడు నీ బాధేంటి ? సాయిరెడ్డి వ్యగ్యం

English summary

YSRCP MP Vijaya Sai Reddy has recently satirized Chandrababu, Nara Lokesh.. TDP chief Chandrababu and Chandrababu's son Nara Lokesh were criticized by sai reddy , as they never change but people also never change their mind set on such politicians . In the Corona situations, Sai Reddy punches in his tweets to the TDP leaders who are targeting Jagan and YSRCP government .