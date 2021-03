విశాఖ స్టీల్ ప్లాంట్ ఉద్యోగి అదృశ్యం వెనుక షాకింగ్ ట్విస్ట్ .. ఉద్యోగాల పేరుతో రూ.2 కోట్లకు టోకరా !!

English summary

Police have identified the real reason behind the disappearance of Srinivasa Rao, who has been missing since Saturday after writing a suicide note to commit suicide, as his personal affair, not the privatization of the Visakhapatnam steel plant. In fact, the police found that Srinivasa Rao had extorted huge sums of money from the unemployed to give them jobs in the steel plant.In the wake of the privatization of the Visakhapatnam steel plant, those who gave money to Srinivasa Rao are pressuring Srinivasa Rao to return their money. Police say this pressure has opened the door to new drama.