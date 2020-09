శిరోముండనం కేసు .. నూతన్ నాయుడిపై మరిన్ని కేసులు .. రౌడీ షీట్ తెరిచే ఛాన్స్

English summary

So far, eight cases have been registered against Nutan Naidu at Pendurthi, Kancharapalem, Gajuwaka and Maharanipeta stations in Visakhapatnam in connection with the case of retired IAS PV Ramesh, who was found guilty of misusing his name. police are planning to open a rowdy sheet on Naidu.Police are currently investigating how many people were cheated by Nutan Naidu using the name of PV Ramesh with a different cell phone number. Police found that he had spoken to about 30 officers so far.