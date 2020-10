చంద్రబాబుకు జగన్ కు పోలికే లేదు ..ధనికుల కోసమే టీడీపీ : ఎమ్మెల్యే వాసుపల్లి గణేష్

English summary

Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, MLA from Visakhapatnam South constituency, who recently said goodbye to the Telugu Desam Party and expressed support for the YSR Congress Party, made sensational remarks. Describing the Telugu Desam Party as a party of the rich, YSR Congress party as a party that listens to the heartbeat of the poor. Vasupalli Ganesh said that there is a big difference between the Telugu Desam Party and the YCP and also Chandrababu and Jagan .