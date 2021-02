విశాఖ ఉక్కు ఉద్యమం..ప్రైవేటీకరణకు సీఎం జగన్ వ్యతిరేకం కార్మికుల పక్షానే వైసీపీ: సాయిరెడ్డి స్పష్టం

English summary

YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy, who today expressed support for the workers agitation, said the YCP was strongly opposed to the privatization of the vishakhaatnam steel plant. He made it clear that there was a need to fight beyond politics to save the steel plant and that everyone should come together. He said CM Jagan was opposed to the decision to privatize the Visakhapatnam steel plant. Vijayasai Reddy said that CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy had written a letter to the Prime Minister on the steel plant, to change the privatization decision and also made suggestions for the development of the steel plant.