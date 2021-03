విశాఖలో విజయసాయి వర్సెస్ నారా లోకేష్ ... కాక రేపుతున్న కార్పోరేషన్ ఎన్నికల ప్రచారం

English summary

Corporation elections in the administrative capital Visakhapatnam are further fueling the political heat. In Visakhapatnam, the ruling YCP, the opposition TDP and the Janasena-BJP are moving ahead with the slogan of development. Meanwhile, Vijayasai Reddy and Nara Lokesh, who are campaigning in Visakhapatnam, are making politics by making harsh remarks against each other. At the same time, the BJP is challenging whether the masses are ready to discuss development. .