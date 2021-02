అచ్చెన్నాయుడుపై మీ కసి తీరలేదా.. జగన్ రెడ్డి కక్ష సాధింపుకు తగిన మూల్యం చెల్లించాలి : చంద్రబాబు ధ్వజం

English summary

Chandrababu is incensed that the arrest of TDP state president Atchannaidu is the culmination of Jagan Reddy's partisan activities. Chandrababu Naidu was indignant that CM Jagan had sided with Uttarandhra and hence creating terror in Srikakulam ,Vijayanagaram, vishakhapatnam . Chandrababu, who was furious with Atchannaidu arrest and warned jagan's government that everything will be countable .