కూలికి బయలుదేరి కానరాని లోకాలకు -ఆటోను ఢీకొట్టిన తుఫాన్ -వరంగల్ జిల్లాలో ఘోర రోడ్డుప్రమాదం

English summary

In a ghastly road accident, three women farm labourers were killed at Neerukulla crossroad on the National Highway 163 in Atmakuru mandal in Warangal Rural district on Friday, the police said. The condition of another labourer is said to be critical. The deceased were identified as Madishetti Sambalakshmi (65), Palakurti Sarojana (55) and Md Mehboobi (50) of Atmakur village. All of them died on the spot due to critical injuries.