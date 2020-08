మామునూరు ఎయిర్ పోర్ట్ కు త్వరలోనే మహర్దశ : మంత్రి ఎర్రబెల్లి వ్యాఖ్యలు

English summary

State Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao has made it clear that the historic Mamunur Airport will be reopened soon and the Telangana government is gearing up for the reopening. Minister Errabelli Government Chief Whip Vinay Bhaskar along with MLAs Aururi Ramesh and Challa Dharmareddy visited Mamunur Airport. The minister spoke to airport officials.