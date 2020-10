వరంగల్ జిల్లాలో ఘోర ప్రమాదం - బావిలోకి దూసుకెళ్లిన జీపు - ప్రయాణికుల కోసం గాలింపు

English summary

A Jeep with about 15 passengers fell into a roadside open well at Government Model School near Gaviherla village of Sangam mandal in warangal rural district, about 13 km away from Warangal city on Tuesday. While 12 passengers were rescued, search operations are on to trace out the remaining three. An earth digger has been pressed into service to take out the vehicle. The accident took place when the Jeep was proceeding to Nekkonda town from Warangal.