శాంతించిన ఓరుగల్లు ... నాలాల కబ్జాలపై శాంతించని ఓరుగల్లు వాసులు

English summary

Although the warangal has calmed down as the rains have subsided, the people of warangal have not yet calmed down about the encrochments of drainages .The joint Warangal district has been inundated for the last 15 days with continuous rains. The city of Warangal in particular looks like a pond. It was flooded like never before. Half the colonies in the city were submerged due to the encroachments of the canals in the city. People became homeless. That is why the people of Orugallu are very serious about the drainages encrochments .