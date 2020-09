జగన్ పై అందరికీ కన్ఫ్యూజన్ .. లోగుట్టు స్వరూపానందకే ఎరుక :కొడాలి నానీకి రఘురామ చురక

English summary

Raghurama Krishnam Raju demanded that Jagan Mohan Reddy should declare himself about his religion to check the confusion that the Hindus and the Christians in AP . The christians were confused by Jagan's Tirumala visit and worships. swami swaroopananda also knows about jagan's religion. raghurama said the day will come soon ..when people will teach a good lesson to Nani.