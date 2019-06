టీడీపీనే నమ్మక ద్రోహం చేసింది .. పార్టీ ఓటమికి కారణం ఆయనే..బీజేపీకి జై అన్న అంబికా కృష్ణ

English summary

The outcome of AP Assembly results has pushed the TDP into severe crisis. Recently in a big set back, four Rajya Sabha MP's have left TDP and joined the BJP. Now in a big shock, another senior leader Ambika Krishna from West Godavari district has decided to say goodbye to TDP. in the presence of BJP leader Ram Madhav, Ambika Krishna joined the saffron party in Delhi. Along with him, his brother Ambika Raja will also switchover the party. n recent election results, the TDP has faced bitter defeat by winning on 23 Assembly seats, with this Ambika Krishna has decided to join the BJP. Ambika Krishna who is a senior TDP leader was the former MLA from Eluru, and also well known as the film producer.