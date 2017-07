జగన్ నవరత్న హామీలతో చంద్రబాబు బెంబేలు: భూమన ఎద్దేవా

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

YSR Congress Party General Secretary Bhumana Karunakar Reddy told here in Hyderabad at YCP Central Office on Wednesday that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is shivering with YS Jagan's Navaratnalu Promise. He also told that providing pension to Kidney Decease victims of Uddanam is also one of the promise of Navaratna Promises.