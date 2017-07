ఆక్వాఫుడ్ పార్క్ సెగలు: భయకంపితులవుతున్న ప్రజలు, ఇంటింటికీ...

Andhra Pradesh

Swetha

English summary

Violence erupted in three villages of Andhra's West Godavari district, as police arrested 12 protesters and detained as many as 60 people, including 26 women.The villages Tundurru, Kamsali Bethapudi and Jonnalagaruvu of Bhimavaram Mandal have been on the boil for several months, demanding that the Godavari Aqua Mega Food Park being established by the Ananda Group of companies, be relocated.