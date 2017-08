దొందూ దొందే! ఉగ్రవాదులను ఉసిగొలిపేది పాకిస్తాన్, వెనకుండి సాయం చేసేది చైనా!?

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Pakistan has increased attempts to push terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir through the border but there is a high number of casualties on their side, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley said on Friday.Jaitley said in the Lok Sabha that the Indian Army has "domination and impact" along the western border and all steps have been taken to check infiltration from across the border. s"Pakistan has increased efforts of infiltration," he said during Question Hour.