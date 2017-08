మమతకు త్రిపుర షాక్: బీజేపీలో చేరిన ఆరుగురు టీఎంసీ ఎమ్మెల్యేలు

National

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

The BJP on Monday made its maiden entry into the state assembly in Tripura – the oldest continuous Left bastion in the country, with six rebel Trinamool Congress legislators formally joining the saffron party in Agartala. The joining took place in the presence of senior BJP leader and Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and union minister of state for petroleum Dharmendra Pradhan.