సంచలనం: ట్రంప్ ఓకే అంటే.. ఉత్తరకొరియాపై మేమూ రెడీ: జపాన్ ప్రధాని వ్యాఖ్యలు

International

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Japan’s prime minister said he “fully agreed” with Donald Trump that China should apply more pressure to North Korea after the president tweeted he was “very disappointed” by Beijing’s response to the latest missile threat. On Sunday, Shinzo Abe said the two leaders had an “in-depth” conversation and agreed to take “concrete steps to do our utmost in ensuring the public' safety” after Pyongyang launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that landed in the sea off the coast of Japan — its second test this month. However, the pair did not discuss military action or any "red line” during their 50-minute conversation, Japanese government officials told reporters, according to Reuters.