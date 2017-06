మళ్లీ క్షిపణి పరీక్షలు నిర్వహించిన ఉత్తరకొరియా! అమెరికా యుద్ధనౌకలే లక్ష్యమా?

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

North Korea fires salvo of surface-to-ship missilesNorth Korea launched several projectiles believed to be short-range surface-to-ship cruise missiles from its east coast Thursday, according to South Korea's military. "North Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles, assumed to be surface-to-ship missiles, this morning from the vicinity of Wonsan, Gangwon Province," the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, according to the Yonhap News Agency.