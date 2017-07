నేరెళ్లకు మీరా కుమార్: కెటిఆర్ ఇలాకాలో ఇదీ అసలు కథ...

Telangana

Swetha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Lok Sabha ex Speaker Meira Kumar would visit Nerella and adjacent villages and meets with dalits who tortured with police recently. 12 members people died in last Two years because of over speed of Sand lorries and Trucks. Recently also one person Bhumaiah died in accident. With this incident angered by locals and they took agitation part. But Telangana Govt hasn't to save these people.