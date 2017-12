అవునా...జగన్ ఇంక టీవీ ఛానెళ్లలో కనిపించడా?..అందుకే అంటున్న ప్రతిపక్షం...

Grapevine

Suvarnaraju

English summary

AP Opposition Leader Jagan will be not seen on TV channels in future...if the master plan of AP CM Chandrababu Naidu workout then It is going to happen in this state saying Jagan supporters. According to Chandrababu, these fiber grid connections are to reach 1.45 crore families in the state. They said, Even though cost is now offer only 149 rupees for TV, Internet and telephone connections, but after that this fiber grid completly controled by Telugu Desam Party and has a huge political scheme . If it is to control the TV broadcasting, and if the opponent has no channels, there is no doubt.