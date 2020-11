టీడీపీ ఎమ్మెల్యే పయ్యావుల కేశవ్ కు కరోనా పాజిటివ్ ... ఏపీలో తాజా కరోనా పరిస్థితి ఇదే

English summary

TDP MLA Payyavula Keshav is suffering from corona. He was diagnosed with corona positive as he underwent a corona test. Payyavula Keshav is currently in home isolation. Payyavula Keshav is appealing to all the leaders who met him recently to undergo corona tests and they should also go to the home quarantine.The corona cases decrease in ap a relief to ap govt . In so many districts corona new cases under went below 100 .