పరిటాల శ్రీరామ్ కు డబుల్ ప్రమోషన్ .. సంతోషంలో పరిటాల అనుచరులు !!

English summary

Paritala Sriram has been appointed as the spokesperson of the state committee announced by the Telugu Desam Party . At the same time a son was born to Paritala Sriram. Paritala Shriram's wife gave birth to a baby boy today. Paritala Sriram, who is happy with the birth of his son, is also happy to get a post in the state committee within the party.