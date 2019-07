75% స్థానికులకే ఉద్యోగాలు ...జగన్ లాగే అన్ని రాష్ట్రాలు ఆలోచిస్తే పరిస్థితి ఏంటి ?

English summary

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Reddy has dealt a big blow to the idea of a pan-Indian market for all goods and services—and for people migrating from one state to another in search of jobs—by passing a legislation that says 75% of all jobs, including in the private sector, have to be reserved for local youth; factories have three years to comply and, if adequately skilled people are not available, firms will have to train local people with the required skills.The move could hamper fresh investments in the state and deter industries in the region leading to loss of jobs and reduced economic growth. While AP will become the first state to do this, similar demands have come up in different states but without any success.In 2008 Maharashtra came up with 80% local jobs quota for state subsidies but due to skill set unavailability with locals. It was not very successful. Similarly, Karnataka came up with the proposal for 100% local quota in 2016 but the legal department vetoed it as unconstitutional.