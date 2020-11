తుఫాన్ దెబ్బకు ఆగిన పెళ్లి ... వధూవరుల ఆశలపై నివర్ నీళ్ళు .. అసలేం జరిగిందంటే

English summary

In the state of Andhra Pradesh, the impact of Nivar cyclone also fell on a wedding. The bride's relatives have postponed the wedding as they could not reach the wedding hall after crossing the stream at Papepalli in Peddamandyam mandal in Chittoor district. bride groom from Devaraja Palle, B. Kottakotta Mandal. The wedding was supposed to take place on Friday. But Nivar stopped the wedding