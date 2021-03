ఏపీలో స్కూళ్ళ నిర్వహణపై సందిగ్ధతకు చెక్ .. తెలంగాణాకు భిన్నంగా విద్యా శాఖా మంత్రి ఏమన్నారంటే

English summary

At a time when schools in several states are shutting again or becoming more alert due to the recently rising Covid-19 cases in India, Andhra Pradesh schools would be continuing with physical classes for students of classes 1 to 10.AP Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh has said that schools will continue in the state of Andhra Pradesh and there is no school holiday at present. He said conducting classes online was causing serious difficulties for students studying in government schools.