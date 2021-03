పింగళి వెంకయ్య కుటుంబాన్ని సత్కరించిన సీఎం జగన్ .. జాతీయ పతాకానికి వందేళ్ళు పూర్తి

English summary

On Friday, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy met the family of Pingali Venkaiah, the architect of the national flag, on the occasion of the centenary of its creation. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, who visited Macherla, felicitated the family of national flag designer Pingali Venkaiah. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, who honored his daughter Ghantasala Sitamahalakshmi, who lives in Macharla, Guntur district, with a shawl on the occasion, inquired about her well-being.